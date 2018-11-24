🎅CBS holiday specials: ‘The Story Of Santa Claus’ airs tonight

Don’t miss three annual holiday favorites Saturday night on CBS 6. Catch “Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire” at 8, “Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe” at 8:30 followed by the one-hour “The Story Of Santa Claus” at 9 p.m.

Here is the full holiday schedule set to broadcast on CBS 6.

SATURDAY, NOV. 24:

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

TUESDAY, NOV. 27:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

10 a.m.

35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade (click here to check out last year’s broadcast)

Click here for the complete list of holiday specials airing this year on CBS 6.