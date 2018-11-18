Neighbor heard running and screaming before fatal Southside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Folks who live in a Richmond neighborhood where a man was found shot to death on Saturday night are unsettled by the violence.

Penelope Wallis, who lives in the Village South Apartments , said she heard shots just after 10 p.m.

“It was about six or eight of them,” Wallis said. “Then I heard people running and screaming.”

Police said the shooting left 31-year-old Demon Booker dead.

When officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Maury Street, they found the body of 31-year-old Demon Booker in the apartment complex's parking lot.

Neighbors said Booker was often visiting family members who lived in the area.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but Wallis said that whatever the reason, it was not worth it.

“Try to help your brother. Don`t kill your brother,” she pleaded.

Another neighbor, Kisha, said Saturday’s violence continued a recent trend of shootings in the area.

“But you pretty much hear it, like, in the distance, but for it to be that close is just, it`s just a little scary for it to be that close to home,” she said.

As a result, Kisha said she has stop letting her children play outside because she does not know “What`s going to happen.”

Kisha said she hopes the violence comes to an end.

“It probably won't, but hopefully it'll get better, especially around this neighborhood and just everywhere period,” she said.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Richmond's Mosby Court neighborhood. Officers found 24-year-old Danzall Seward suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.

Anyone who has information that could help police is urged to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.