Police working double shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Richmond’s Mosby Court that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Officials with RPD said officers were called to the 1400 block of Coalter Street for a shooting report at 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, but there has been no word on their conditions.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.