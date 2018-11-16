Zaxby’s employee recounts near abduction: ‘I was praying he’d let me go’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Zaxby's employee is recovering after she was nearly abducted in the restaurant parking lot in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police said the attempted abduction happened in the parking lot of the Zaxby's fast food restaurant on Tim Price Way on Wednesday night.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she first noticed the suspect strangely watching her as he ordered his food.

"As his food popped up I was noticing he was looking at me. I looked away without giving thought to it and my employees were asking if I knew him. I happened to make eye contact with him and I don’t know him," she recalled.

The victim stated the suspect had ordered a large amount of food. She said she offered to help the man carry his food out to his car because he was acting strangely and she wanted him to leave.

"As we went to his car he popped his truck opened and automatically something didn’t feel right. I've never seen someone put food in the trunk," the victim recounted.

After putting the bags of food in his car, the suspect grabbed the woman's wrist.

"As he was taking the food from my hand he grabbed my wrist and was telling me to get in the trunk. 'Please get in the trunk,' he said. He was pulling and twisting very hard," she said.

The victim pleaded for the man to let her go.

"I was like, 'Sir, please let me go. Please let me go. I want to go home, just please," she remembered.

The victim was able to pull away from her attempted abductor and call for help. She ended up with a sprained wrist during the struggle.

Detectives released a photograph of the suspect taken from the Zaxby's surveillance video to identify him.

Marquise L. Bailey, 30, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with abduction the morning after the alleged crime. Bailey is in the Chesterfield jail without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.