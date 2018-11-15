× Attempted abduction at Chesterfield Zaxby’s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect they say tried to abduct a woman in a Zaxby’s parking lot.

Police say the victim is an employee of the restaurant on Tim Price Way. She was helping the man carry food items to his vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when police say the suspect grabbed her wrist and asked her to get into his trunk.

The employee managed to break free and call for help.

The suspect drove away in a dark colored newer model sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.