Man arrested following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — One man has been arrested following a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

On Tuesday, Marlon Jones of Petersburg was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of Slagle Avenue.

Jones has been charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging of a firearm in a public place. He is being incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.

On November 9 around 9:30 P.M., Police responded to the 2300 block of Navajo court after receiving reports of a person shot. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound laying on the porch of the apartment building. The victim was transported to a Richmond area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.