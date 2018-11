Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police say that a man was shot around 9:30 p.m. Friday night at the Petersburg East Apartments.

Crime Insider sources say that the victim was shot in the neck in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His status is currently unknown.

Neighbors say they heard one gunshot in the public housing community.