Chesterfield Schools hire new drivers to address late bus issue

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Since the beginning of the school year, Chesterfield County parents have complained about excessively late buses in the morning and afternoon.

One parent even reported that their child was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Chesterfield School officials acknowledged there was a bus driver shortage and they were working to address the issues.

Promising, but not perfect.

That’s how transportation officials described the situation to School Board members Tuesday as it relates to overcoming school bus challenges.

It’s been a hot topic among parents and students this year.

The transportation director explained why he believes things are changing for the better.

Chesterfield County Schools have 39 bus driver vacancies. Officials explained that they have hired more drivers, saying more than 60 drivers in the training pipeline.

Transportation officials also explained new routing software will soon go online and they believe it will make the routes more efficient.

Bus driver morale was also a point of discussion.

The transportation director said they’re giving incentives to boost driver morale and retention.

For example, this week 367 bus drivers will see a reward in their paycheck for perfect attendance. Another 420 drivers will get a reward for safe driving practices.

In addition, leaders say more job fairs are planned, and small group roundtables will be held with bus drivers for their input on the new routing system.

