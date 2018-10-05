Fourth-grader stays with 5-year-old mistakenly dropped off miles from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield mom is breathing a sigh of relief Friday, one day after her five-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong stop, five miles away from her home.

The mom of the kindergartner did not want to talk on camera and asked CBS 6 not to identify her child or the school. She says her issue isn’t with the school, but rather with the transportation department.

The kindergartner’s school bus was driven by a substitute bus driver on a double run.

The Chesterfield mom says her daughter’s bus never stopped on their street and her daughter ended up at an apartment complex off Iron Bridge Road about five miles away.

Luckily, the kindergartner stood out to a fourth-grade student on the bus. The student recognized the five-year-old was in the wrong place and stayed with her the entire time to help.

The boy ultimately connected the kindergartner with an adult who dialed 911.

The mother of the kindergartner says she is extremely thankful for the boy’s help.

Jessica Robinson is a concerned mom who lives in Chesterfield apartment complex where the kindergartner was mistakenly let off the bus.

“Apparently that fourth-grader has an awesome mom. This day and age, we forget how to be neighbors and how to help one another out. He’s actually doing that, being a neighbor. I think he did an excellent job helping her,” said Robinson.

CBS 6 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools to see what they are doing differently to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. Spokesperson Tim Bullis released a statement that read:

"Providing a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment, which extends to the bus stop, remains a priority for all school division staff members. We will continue to work with our drivers, including those who are substituting on routes they do not normally drive, about the importance of verifying that a kindergarten student is accompanied by a parent or older sibling when leaving the bus."