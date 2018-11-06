× Donald McEachin defeats Ryan McAdams to retain 4th District seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic incumbent Donald McEachin retains his seat in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Ryan A. McAdams and Libertarian candidate Peter Wells.

With 78 percent of the precincts reporting, McEachin received 62 percent of the vote, while McAdams received 36 percent and Wells received 1 percent.

McEachin was considered a heavy favorite to retain his seat against McAdams, who recently received an endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence.

The 4th District has voted in favor of Democrats in every statewide election since 2016. Federal redistricting that year shifted the district by 24 points in favor of Democrats, according to VPAP.

After a career in state politics, McEachin won the seat in 2016 and was the first Democrat to do so since 2000.

The 4th District includes a large swath of land from Richmond south and east to Hampton Roads. Richmond, Petersburg, Colonial Heights, and parts of Henrico and Chesterfield are included in this district.