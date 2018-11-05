× Police ID Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified a Richmond man found shot to death in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street for the report of a person shot just before 2:50 a.m., according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, identified as 30-year-old Aaron T. Brockington, suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804- 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.