Richmond man found shot to death in street

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Whitcomb Court in Richmond’s East End early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street for the report of a person shot just before 2:50 a.m., according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man in the road. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death,” James Mercante with Richmond Police Department said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804- 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

37.554481 -77.413874