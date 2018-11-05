× Police ID Petersburg man killed in head-on collision in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the Petersburg man killed in a head-on collision, that also left two others with serious injuries in Powhatan County.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Dorset Road on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10:55 p.m.

“A 1996 Buick LeSabre was traveling north on Dorset Road when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a southbound 2010 Toyota Sienna,” a State Police spokesperson said.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as Shantel T. Gerald, 40, of Petersburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Gerald was not wearing a seat belt.

A 34-year-old male passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old Amelia Courthouse man also suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.