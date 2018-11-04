× Driver killed after 2 cars collide in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — One person has died and two others are suffering from serious injuries following a crash that happened in Powhatan County Saturday night.

State troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Dorset Road just after 11 p.m. Police say one of the drivers did not survive the crash and died at the scene.

The other driver and a passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.