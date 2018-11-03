× Police identify man found dead in Westover Village parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the man found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Westover Village Drive.

At approximately 6:46 p.m., officers were called to the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive for the report of a person down.

Brandon Law, 22, of the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive was pronounced dead on the scene after officers found him unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.