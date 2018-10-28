Family, friends honor ‘daring intellectual’ killed in Southside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Family and friends gathered Saturday evening to remember a Richmond man killed in shooting on Richmond’s Southside earlier this week.

One family member attending the vigil at Aden Park apartments described Rolando Williams Jr. as a confident, intelligent and a daring intellectual who will be dearly missed.

“It makes me feel good to know that people knew him as well as I knew him and that the community acknowledge the love he gave back to people,” Williams’s sister said. “I hope that with people having this solidarity that they can come together for other reasons, as well.”

The 24-year-old Williams was shot and killed off Melmark Court on Monday afternoon. His friends and family want everyone to know...that he was someone very special.

Chyna Smith organized the in hopes of helping heal the close-knit community.

“He was a good kid and he was like family, and I just wanted him to know that people out here loved him,” Smith said. “Just in case there`s any chance he`s looking down, he knows he has love and he has support.”

And they wanted to take the opportunity to ask the young people gathered to choose the right path, listen to their elders and cherish their own lives.

Those gathered remembered the positivity and the love that Rolando Williams Jr. gave to all of them.

“As a family and as a community, we're going to feel this for probably generations, just because of how large his presence was in our lives,” Williams’ sister said. “This was a major loss.”

Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed Williams. If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.