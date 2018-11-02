× Ashland Police identify 18-year-old killed on Halloween night

ASHLAND, Va. — Police have identified the victim of the shooting at the Henry Clay Apartments on Randolph Street on Wednesday.

Deshawn Burgos, 18 years old of Ashland, Virginia was shot and killed on Halloween night at around 11:30 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this crime continues and the Ashland Police Department will be maintaining an increased presence in this neighborhood with officers in vehicles and conducting foot patrol.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of those involved with this crime should contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.