Man killed Halloween night in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Halloween night in Ashland. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett it appeared to be a murder investigation.

A man was shot and killed at about 11:33 p.m. at the Henry Clay Apartment complex on Randolph Street, according to Ashland Police.

“Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hanover County Fire and EMS,” a Ashland Police spokesperson said. “The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. There is currently no threat to residents.”

Police have not yet disclosed additional details, nor any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.