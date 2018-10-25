New 17th Street Market set to open on November 30

RICHMOND, Va. — The transformation of the 17th St. Farmer’s Market into an open-air plaza is almost complete.

The new 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom is set to open on Friday, November 30.

The 17th St. Farmer’s Market has been closed to the public since July 2017. The market has been renovated and converted into a pedestrian mall complete with trees, benches, and outdoor dining for nearby restaurants.

Earlier this week, the market received a facelift with beauty upgrades after months of construction work. Crews planted more than two-dozen large oak trees at the newly renovated market.

The holiday-themed grand opening weekend will feature ice skating, hot chocolate, live music, and the illumination of the oak trees. There will also be Christmas trees for sale at the TreeLab at the 17th Street Market.

Here is a list of restaurants on and near the market:

Addis Ethiopian Restaurant – 9 N 17th St. Ethiopian

Alex’s Thai Cuisine – 13 N. 17th St. Thai.

C’est Le Vin – 29 N. 17th St. Wine and tapas.

Cafe Clang – Serving hot chocolate.

Havana ’59 – 16 N. 17th St. Cuban.

Rosie Connollys Pub – 1548 E. Main St. Irish pub fare.

Tipsy Crab Seafood & Bar – 1700 E Main St. Specialty seafood.

Immediately surrounding the Market:

Bellos Lounge – 1712 E Franklin St. Caribbean.

Bottom Burger – 1719 E Main St. Burgers.

Grace Noodle – 1823 E Main St. Japanese.

La Bamba Mexican Restaurant – 19 N 18th St. Mexican.

Margarita’s Cantina – 103 N 18th St. Mexican.

McCormack’s Irish Pub– 12 N 18th St. American pub fare.

Minibar RVA – 14 N 18th St. New American/Southern.

Miyabi Sushi – 1712 E Main St. Sushi.

On the ROX – 119 N 18th St. Pub fare.

Ponies & Pints – 110 N 18th St. Pub fare.

Sauce&Toss – 1711 E Franklin St. Seafood.

Southern Kitchen – 1726 E Main St. Southern fare.

Sumo San – 1725 E Main St. Sushi.

Tio Pablo – 1703 E Franklin St. Tacos and more.

Parking Around the Market:

There is free street parking available, as well as paid CityParking lots in the immediate vicinity:

Lot 128 – 1715 E. Grace St.

Lot 180 – 207 N. 18th St.

Lot 222 – 200 N. 17th St.

Lot 15 – 1425 E. Main St.

Click here for a map of these lots

Parking Details:

Free on street parking can be found throughout the neighborhood. For streets closest to the Market try along 18th, and on Franklin and Main Streets east of the Market.

100 N. 17th St. : spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city issued permit and to the general public for up to 3 hours. 6pm-6am paid parking via kiosk.

: spaces available 24 hours/day 1615 E. Broad St.: spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city issued permit and to the general public for up to 2 hours. 6pm-6am paid parking via kiosk.

spaces available 24 hours/day 212 N. 18th St. : spaces available 24 hours/day 6am-6pm free parking with city-issued permit and to the general public for up to 2 hours. 6pm-6pm paid parking via kiosk.

: spaces available 24 hours/day

Street Closures and Parking Changes of Note:

17th Street between Franklin & Main will be permanently closed to thru traffic as of 6am on July 31st, 2017

NO Parking on the Farmers Market beginning 6am on July 31st, 2017

NO Parking in any section of Walnut Alley. The exit onto 17th Street will be permanently closed to thru traffic. (effective 7-31-17)