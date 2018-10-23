The 17th Street Farmer’s Market is getting a fresh upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 17th Street Farmer's Market in Shockoe Bottom is getting some beauty upgrades after months of construction work.

Crews are planting more than two-dozen large bottomland oak trees at the newly renovated market.

The trees will be supported by the underground Silva Cell tree management system, designed to stand up to heavy car and foot traffic while still allowing water and oxygen to reach the roots of the trees

Crews started planting today and are expected to finish on Thursday.