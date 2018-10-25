Nursing home makes changes after resident’s rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A nursing home in Henrico County is making changes after a male nurse was charged with rape.

Last week, police arrested and charged 44-year-old Thomas Kamau Nganga, who is a licensed practical nurse, with raping a resident at the Lexington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in the West End.

Several families told CBS 6 that they found out about the accusations days later after seeing the story on TV.

Administrators with Lexington Court said the Henrico Police investigation is ongoing and includes interviews with current and past workers as well as residents.

"A review of all staff background checks has been completed," officials wrote in an email.

Officials also said they have also implemented new technology to make sure they can quickly communicate with the families of residents in the future.