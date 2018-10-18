Man charged with murder after death in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was charged with murder after another man died in a city alley.

Charles E. Jones Jr. 37, of North 31st Street, was arrested and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the September 28 death of Wayne E. Friday.

Friday, 35, of Fairfield Avenue, was shot and killed along the 1600 block of North 19th Street.

“When police arrived, they located [Friday] in an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Police have not yet released details in regard to what led up to the fatal shooting.

