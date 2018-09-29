× Man found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead in an alley.

Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block North 19th Street, near Fairfield Avenue, at about 10:53 p.m. Friday.

“Richmond Officers responded to a reported shooting at the listed location and discovered an unidentified male, unconscious and not breathing in the alley. The victim died from his injuries,” Richmond Police Capt. Michael J. Bender, Jr. said. “There isn’t currently any suspect description.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here. Anyone with information was asked asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.