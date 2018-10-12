Michael spawned 5 suspected tornadoes in Virginia, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said five suspected tornadoes touched down as Tropical Storm Michael barreled through Virginia Thursday.
Officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said five possible tornadoes touched down across the state.
“Roof blown off by tornado near Candlestick Station, time estimated from radar,” CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said during severe weather coverage just after 8 p.m. Thursday. “And a likely tornado out near Burkeville and a possible tornado in Amelia County. There could be three, maybe four tornadoes that come out of today.”
National Weather Service crews will be inspecting damage reports across the Commonwealth on Friday.
“We have a number of tornadoes across the area," NWS officials said. "We will be working to survey in the coming days. Areas we know to target as of now include Gloucester, Toano, Sutherland (Dinwiddie), Mansboro in Amelia.”
There were also storm reports of tornadoes from Burkeville and Jamaica.
Additionally, VDEM officials said that as of 7 a.m. Friday, five deaths, including that of a Hanover County firefighter killed when a fire truck was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on I-295, are blamed on the storm.
The tropical storm downed trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than a half a million Dominion Energy customers in Virginia.
The storm also caused flash flooding across parts of the state.
One driver had to be rescued by canoe near Genito Road in Moseley after driving south on Otterdale and attempting to turn around after encountering flooding.
Additionally, an off-duty Chesterfield Police officer rescued a stranded driver in Powhatan County.