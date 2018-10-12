5 Michael-related fatalities, half a million without power in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There have been five confirmed Michael-related fatalities in the Commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

This includes two fatalities in the Central Region, including Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, who was killed, and three other firefighters injured after their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 in Hanover County Thursday night.

The three other fatalities were in the Western District of the state. All three of those deaths were drownings related to flooding.

Officials with the VDEM are reminding drivers to slow down and not to drive across flooded roadways because flooding causes most storm-related fatalities. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Michael continue to impact large portions of the Commonwealth this morning. Flooding, down trees, closed roads, and debris will impact the morning commute and one-half million Virginians are without power this morning,” officials wrote on Facebook.

There are currently more than 1200 road closures in the state, along with 520,00 power outages. this includes more than 137,00 outages in Central Virginia. A majority of the outages are located Chesterfield (37,987), Henrico (24,231), Hanover (14,252), and the City of Richmond (24,928).

The agency also says there were five suspected tornadoes in relation to Thursday’s storms.

Five deaths in Virginia brings the total number of US deaths related to the storm to at least 11.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday in preparation for the storm.

For the latest in road conditions and closures, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.

