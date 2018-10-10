Man arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting 11-year-old on her way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies including the abduction and rape of an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school in Woodbridge.

Adam-Seth Nathaneal Walter, 26, was arrested Tuesday, hours after he allegedly grabbed a girl while she was walking to school, sexually assaulted her, and assaulted a woman who witnessed the abduction.

The reported abduction happened Tuesday morning while the 11-year-old was walking to school in the 14200 block of Essex Drive.

Police said Walter grabbed the girl and implied he had a weapon.

A witness, identified as a 34-year-old woman, observed the girl with the suspect. WUSA9 identifies the female victim as Leticia Aguilar.

That’s when the girl said, "Be careful, he's got a gun!" according to Elder Aguilar, Leticia’s son.

Police said Walter repeatedly punched Aguilar and caused significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. He then forced the girl and the Aguilar into her residence.

Once inside the home, Elder says he woke up and heard the altercation inside the home.

“Only thing I know is when my mother started yelling, 'lock your door, lock your door, call the police,”' Elder told WUSA9.

He says he grabbed his sledgehammer to intervene.

Police said that is when Walter fled the residence with the girl and took her to an address on Cumberland Drive where he sexually assaulted her.

After the sexual assault, police said Walter released the girl and fled on foot.

The girl and Aguilar were transported to an area hospital for treatment while detectives and forensic investigators continued the investigation.

Detectives say they were able to secure evidence from the crime scenes and able to identify Walter as the suspect in the case. He was arrested without incident later in the day.

Walter has been charged with multiple felonies including; two counts of abduction with intent to defile; one count of rape; two counts sodomy; one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of indecent liberties with a minor; one count of malicious wounding, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Walter is being held without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for December 13.