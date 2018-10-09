Police: Virginia girl abducted, sexually assaulted on her way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A manhunt is underway for a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a girl while she was walking to school in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police said the incident happened around 8:14 a.m. when the unknown suspect reportedly grabbed a girl while she was walking to school along Essex Dr. and Radford Dr.

The man is accused of forcing his way into a nearby home where he assaulted an adult female, before fleeing the area on foot with the girl

Police said the suspect then took the girl to an unknown location on Cumberland Dr. where he sexually assaulted her before releasing the girl and fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 45 years old, 5’7” tall with a thin build short hair, and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Prince William Police officers and a police K-9 are searching for the suspect who is at large.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while they search for the suspect. Area schools have been alerted about the incident as a precaution.

This is a developing story.