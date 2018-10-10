First responders weigh in on children and opioid epidemic: ‘No one is spared’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One day after Crime Insider sources said a one-year-old Richmond boy died from possible exposure to drugs, first responders are weighing in on the opioid epidemic they experience first hand every day.

Those sources say Syion Lipscomb was taken off of life support Tuesday after he got into what appeared to be drugs that had been left out in the open. Paramedics were initially called to an apartment in Fulton late Sunday for an unresponsive child under the age of two.

“Without any ifs, ands or buts, heroin and opioid addiction are in every one of our communities and have hit every one of our socio-economic groups. No one is spared,” explained Allen Yee, Operation Medical Director for Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

First responders in Chesterfield say opioid and heroin addiction is plaguing the entire nation.

“Unfortunately, it’s hit all age groups,” Yee continued. “The average age of our patients is in their 30s, but we have seen some in their teens.”

Officials say this drug crosses every barrier, impairs decisions, and destroys families.

“Every morning I get a report of overdoses that have happened in Chesterfield County,” said Lt. Dan Stamp, Program Manager for Chesterfield’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Unit.

Chesterfield County emergency response teams say they have responded to a number of parents who have overdosed right in front of their kids.

“The addiction is so strong that they can’t wait, once they’ve purchased the drug within minutes they are trying to use it,” said Stamp.

It’s a strong addiction with deadly consequences.

“Heroin is a depressant, it slows down everything. Unfortunately, a heavy overdose can slow down your respiratory drive and people end up suffocating,” explained Lt. Stamp.