One-year-old Richmond child taken off life support after possible drug exposure

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources confirm a one-year-old baby boy is dead after a possible drug exposure. The boy was taken off of life support on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to an apartment off Admiral Gravely Boulevard late Sunday night in the Fulton area of Richmond for an unresponsive child under the age of two. Crime Insider sources confirm Syion Lipscomb was rushed to VCU Medical Center after getting into what appeared to be drugs that were out in the open.

Sources say investigators will have to wait on toxicology reports to see what was in the baby's system.

Lipscomb was pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon.

CBS-6 legal expert Todd Stone says that the police investigation will likely center around trying to find out where the drugs came from.

"The police in this investigation will be looking to see if anyone has made statements that could tie someone to possessing the drugs and that could mean a possession charge,” Stone said. “If they were in a place where a caretaker or someone in the home should've known [the drugs] were present and should've prevented someone from ingesting them, then it’s felony child neglect. But sometimes there's no criminal charge even when you think there should be."

No charges have been filed in the case yet, but that could change once detectives get the toxicology report and push forward with their investigation.