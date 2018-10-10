× Deputies: Hanover father shoots son, himself in apparent murder-suicide

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – The 84-year-old man found dead inside his Mechanicsville home Tuesday morning killed his son, then turned the gun on himself an apparent murder-suicide, according to investigators.

Sergeant James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the information with CBS 6 but added that the medical examiner must determine an actual cause of death.

Deputies responded to the Cold Harbor Road home at about 7:10 a.m. after someone called 911 and hung up.

When deputies arrived at the home, no one responded to their calls, Cooper said. After discovering an unlocked door, deputies went inside. They discovered the bodies of William Louis Simpson, 84, and his son William Louis Simpson, Jr., 59. Both men were suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Deputies confirmed that they were not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

There is no word on a motive for the killings.

