Bodies found in Mechanicsville home

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The bodies of two men were discovered inside a home on Cold Harbor Road, not far from Stonewall Drive, in Mechanicsville Tuesday morning, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

"We're not seeking any suspects at this time," Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Cooper said. "There is no threat to our community. This was an isolated incident."

Deputies responded to the home at about 7:10 a.m. after someone called 911 and hung up.

When deputies arrived to the home, no one responded to their calls, Cooper said. After they discovered an unlocked door, deputies went inside.

"We made entry into the residence and located the bodies of two adult males suffering from obvious signs of trauma," Cooper said.

He would not go into detail about the nature of the fatal injuries.

The Medical Examiner would determine their causes of death, he said.

"We do believe they were residents of the home," he added.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.