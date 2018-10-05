Man charged in connection to Henrico 1-year-old’s shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a one-year old girl and the shooting of her father at their Henrico home last October.

Byron Archer III has been charged with malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling after police said Jaidah Morris and her father were shot through an open window at their home on Fayette Street at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2017.

The charges against Archer are directly related to the shooting of her father, who survived the shooting.

Officials said on Friday that detectives continue to investigate the case.

Neighbors heard multiple gunshots

Neighbors previously reported hearing multiple gunshots and one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said it sounded like the initial gunshots were fired from outside a home along the 500 block of Fayette Avenue near Elba Street.

"I woke up to gunshots. Like five gunshots. And then I heard three more," the neighbor told WTVR CBS 6 in 2017 said. "Honestly it sounded so close, it sounded like someone in my house had been shot."

Neighbor Dietrich Wingfield said he was watching television and did not at first realize the shots were coming from outside.

"So, I dove on the floor because I was scared because it sounded so close and it was loud," Wingfield said in 2017.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shooter walked up to the home and fired into an open window.

Soon after she heard gunshots, the neighbor said she witnessed a woman run out of the home screaming "they shot my baby."

"We heard screaming," the neighbor said. "'They shot my daughter. My daughter's been shot. My baby. My baby.' She came out and she ran down the street."

She said a man, the child's father, also exited the home and reported he'd been shot in the stomach.

Neighbors reported seeing an infant being put in an ambulance.

Wingfield said the little girl had just celebrated her one year birthday two weeks ago.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.