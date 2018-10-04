2 men arrested in attempted Chesterfield bank robbery, suspicious incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested in an attempted bank robbery in Chesterfield County and a series of suspicious incidents that prompted an FBI investigation.

Hassan M. Corbin, 35, of the 100 block of West 24th Street in Richmond, was arrested on September 24 for attempting to rob the First Citizens Bank on August 13. Last month, detectives obtained warrants for Corbin in relation to the incident and a series of suspicious incidents.

A second suspect, Gerard A. Hargrove, 43, was arrested Thursday in Richmond by members of the FBI Richmond Division and Chesterfield Police.

Investigators believe the two men are connected to the attempted robbery on August 13 and other suspicious incidents in Chesterfield County.

The attempted bank robbery occurred on August 13, when police say Corbin entered the First Citizens Bank located in the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian.

Police said Corbin handed the victim teller a demand note stating he was armed and wanted cash.

The victim did not comply with the demands, and the subject fled the bank on foot.

Prior to the bank robbery attempt, police believe Corbin visited the First Community Bank in Midlothian on July 23. Investigators say the man entered the bank under the pretense of opening an account.

The next day, police believe Hargrove entered the same First Community Bank and appeared nervous while speaking with a teller.

Investigators say Hargrove left the bank when asked for identification. A short time later, two men were witnessed crouching near the bank attempting to conceal their faces. When noticed, the subjects fled,” according to police.

“It’s alleged the male subject from the July 24, 2018, incident returned to the same bank on August 13, 2018, this time asking for directions,” investigators said. “Bank personnel recognized him from the previous visit, and after his departure locked the exterior doors as a precaution; just prior to another subject attempting to enter the bank. Within hours of contact with these two suspicious subjects at First Community Bank, it appears they were involved in the robbery of the First Citizens Bank.

Corbin has been charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police have obtained warrants for Hargrove, of the 1800 block of Stockton Street, for two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.