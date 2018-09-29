Central Virginia drives to aid Florence victims illustrate ‘power of community’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND & CHESTERFIELD, Va.— Schools and organizations across Virginia are gathering donations doing their part to help storm Hurricane Florence victims in the Carolinas.

For the past week, Clover Hill High School students have had their sights set on filling a 53-foot trailer with supplies.

“To me it just proves the power of a community,” volunteer Alayna Sowders said. “We can all really come together and do something amazing.”

And so far the results have truly been incredible, organizers said.

In fact, the semi trailer, which was relatively empty last Saturday, is now packed from front to back.

“Water, toys, foods... I’ve seen a little bit of everything, balloons little things for children and animals,” Sowders said.

Clover Hill High School volunteers say they’re just happy to make a difference.

“With so many privileges and things that help us, we should be able to give back to someone who needs it to," Sowders said.

Additionally, the Richmond Branch of the NAACP teamed up with the Baptist Ministries Conference, to kick off their Florence fundraiser this weekend.

“A lot of folks flooded out and those folks have be crying out to get some help and we felt it in our hearts and our spirit to do what is right," Richmond NAACP Branch President James J.J. Minor said.

NAACP coordinators said they plan on collecting donations for the next 10 to 14 days -- and they need your help.

“Wash clothes, toothpaste, towels, toothbrushes, toiletries, cleaning products,” said Minor.

Meanwhile, Clover Hill’s “Stuff the Truck” fundraiser has come to an end and volunteers will be heading Sunday to New Bern, North Carolina.

They’re teaming up with the Cajun Navy to help navigate through some of the dangerous road conditions.