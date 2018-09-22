‘Fill the truck’ in Midlothian to help Hurricane Florence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students and faculty from Clover Hill High School in Midlothian took part in the third annual "Stuff the Truck" drive, this year to benefit victims of Hurricane Florence.

Sandi Thomas, Clover Hill 's choral director, has been the driving force behind the effort after experiencing the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

“We’re out here trying to raise awareness for the fact that were stuffing this 53-foot truck behind us,” Thomas explained.

Isabellle Aisenberg, a senior at Clover Hill, spent her Saturday volunteering and collecting the donations.

“All the children North Carolina have probably lost every toy they’ve ever owned," Aisenberg noted. "And I think people forget that it’s really important to keep people happy in times like this.”

The community-wide effort had neighbors donating bag after bag.

“Just seeing all of it on TV and all the stuff that folks are going through and you want to help you want to be able to do something in this is something concrete,” Bill Walker said.

There is still time to make a donation. Volunteers are asking folks to come to the Walmart at 14501 on Hancock Village Street to drop off supplies.

"We will be out here from Sept. 22-29, Monday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.," Thomas said.

The "Stuff the Truck" drive continue through next Saturday.

Coordinators said they are teaming up with the Cajun Navy to help navigate to Newborn, Virginia through some of the dangerous road conditions.