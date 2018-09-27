× Former Manchester High School student found not guilty of raping girl at school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A former Manchester High School student has been found not guilty of raping girl at school earlier this year.

Collin Scott Harding, 17, was acquitted by a Chesterfield County jury Wednesday after a two-day trial.

The alleged occurred on January 29, 2018 inside a photo lab at the school. Harding was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl known to him.

The allegation was reported to school officials on February 7, according to police.