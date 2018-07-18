Manchester High school student indicted for allegedly raping classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 17-year-old Manchester High School student has been indicted on a felony rape charge for allegedly raping a classmate on campus.

Collin Scott Harding was indicted by a Chesterfield County Circuit Court grand jury in connection to the incident that allegedly took place after school hours on January 29, 2018.

Harding is accused of raping a female student known to him. The alleged rape was reported to school officials on February 7, according to police.

The student is being charged as an adult.

Harding's two-day jury trial will begin September 25 in Chesterfield Circuit Court.