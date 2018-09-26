Many families forced to move again after Richmond apartments condemned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families are scrambling to find a new home after units at a Richmond apartment complex were condemned Wednesday.

For some of them, this is the second time in less than a year.

About 50 units at Hawthorne Hall apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue were condemned due to poor living conditions.

CBS 6 was there as the city inspector put orange condemned signs on designated units.

The city is offering temporary accommodations for those who qualify, but as far as long-term plans go, many are on their own.

“The city did extend the deadline for when the people had to be out, so they are trying to work with people, but they have a job to do and they have to go by the rules too,” explained Patricia Middleton, a Hawthorne Hall resident and self-proclaimed liaison between residents and the city.

A letter from the city addressed to management states several buildings were without gas and hot water, and because management refused to fix the conditions by the given deadline, dozens of units were condemned.

Many families told CBS 6 this felt like Deja Vu.

Hawthorne Hall Apartments are owned by Cedar Grove, the same company as the Flats at Ginter Park. In fact, some families were moved to Hawthorne’s after they were forced to vacate their unit at the Flats because management refused to fix issues and make the property livable.

“It’s depressing, you know, I feel sad for everybody out here,” expressed Cheryl Brown, who moved to Hawthorne Hall after her ceiling caved in at the Flats at Ginter Park.

“We have roaches, bedbugs, field rats, racoons, even chickens running around here. Seriously, I mean everybody’s making a home here except the tenants!” Exclaimed Brown.

Friday, a judge ruled that a new company must take over and make changes to the Flats at Ginter Park and other properties owned by Cedar Grove. That company is now in the process of closing on Hawthorne Hall and The Flats at Ginter Park.

