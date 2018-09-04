Roaches in fridge, feces in tub upsets Richmond apartment residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — For years, The Flats at Ginter Park community has been plagued with issues. Now, the company that owns the property is being forced to sell.

Sources told CBS 6 Problem Solvers that a vast majority of Cedar Grove’s properties are now in receivership.

A judge appointed another company to take on the responsibility of selling the apartments, which means Cedar Grove will not get any money from the sale.

Tuesday, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers were invited into the homes of several families who live in the Hawthorne Hall Apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue - one of the few complexes Cedar Grove still controls.

“There are roaches in my refrigerator, I had to throw away so much food. I lost everything, my sofa, dishes I had to throw away almost everything,” Miranda Bartley, who moved into the complex in December, said.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers also sat down with a woman who moved to Hawthorne Hall after her apartment was condemned at The Flats.

“I was always under the impression that this was a better property,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

However, she believed her apartment at Hawthorne Hall was just as bad – if not worse - than the unit that was condemned at The Flats.

“I traded no hot water for pests, that’s not an even exchange, as a matter of fact, I think I would rather be dealing with no hot water than to be dealing with stuff crawling," he said.

And roaches are not the only problem – because of a plumbing issue, her bathtub became filled with feces.

"It came from upstairs and from the lines being clogged, but we have no emergency maintenance or anything,” she explained.

Multiple tenants told CBS 6 their refrigerators, beds, and bathroom are infested with roaches.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers have reached out to management but have not yet heard back.

