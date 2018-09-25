× Dave Matthews Band shows will benefit Charlottesville public housing redevelopment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Dave Matthews Band announced a 10-city arena tour for November and December 2018.

The tour will end with a two-night stand (December 14 and December 15) at John Paul Jones Arena in the band’s hometown of Charlottesville.

“A portion of proceeds from the John Paul Jones shows will go to support the redevelopment of public housing in Charlottesville,” a band spokesperson said.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, October 5.

Dave Matthews Band last played in its hometown during last summer’s “Concert for Charlottesville.”

