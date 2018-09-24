Parents say son was killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike after using ‘Letgo’ app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have you used an app to sell items like furniture or phones to others?

A New Kent mom and dad says it's why their son is dead, and they want the public to take a close look at surveillance video of the suspect.

It was last Monday; the day tornadoes were stirring up tragedy in across Central Virginia.

"It was the day of the tornado and I called Diane and said did you talk to Josh today,” said two parents in New Kent who asked CBS 6 to hide their identity. "He had joined some app called ‘Letgo.'"

The popular app Letgo allows users to buy and sell items to people in their area, similar to Craigslist.

Crime Insider sources say their son, Joshua Grey, was lured to Mechanicsville Turnpike and shot dead.

Police responded to a convenience store at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street for the report of a person down at approximately 1:36 p.m. on Monday, September 17.

Sources said the man seen in surveillance photos robbed Grey of his iPhone. Grey, gasping for breath, crawled into a nearby convenience store and died.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 23 years old, Grey had dreams of modeling, living by the water, and hanging out with his younger brothers.

"I just hope that everyone that sees this video tonight, that if there's someone out there that know something, they can reach out to police and help them solve this crime," said his grieving father. "It's a senseless tragic crime. It never should have happened."

Grey's family has set up a scholarship in his name.

His mom and dad say Grey was buried Sunday and say he must have been smiling down as his beloved Redskins won that day.

Anyone with any information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.