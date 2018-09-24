Video shows Richmond homicide suspect minutes before deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released video of a man wanted in connection to a fatal September 17 shooting.

"At approximately 1:36 p.m., on Monday, September 17, officers were called to a convenience store at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Joshua A. Grey, 23, of the 7200 block of Riverside Drive in the store down and unresponsive. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives believe the shooting occurred near the intersection and that Joshua Grey, after being injured, ran into the store where he succumbed to his injury. Minutes before the shooting occurred, surveillance video shows the suspect walking in the 1700 block of Carver Street."

Anyone with information about this man’s identity or the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective T. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.