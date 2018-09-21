Additional tornado confirmed in Richmond, bringing total to 10 in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an additional tornado hit the City of Richmond on Monday, bringing the total to ten twisters that touched down across the Commonwealth.

That including three tornadoes in Chesterfield County, three in the City of Richmond, one in Richmond/Henrico County, one in Hanover County and another in Powhatan County.

The tenth was in the Boydton area of Mecklenberg County.

Wednesday, the NWS confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down Richmond Monday afternoon. The EF-0 tornadoes hit New Kent Road and Westwood Ave. Reported damage includes snapped trees and power poles. Friday, officials confirmed a third tornado touched down on the north side of the James River between Byrd Park and the Powhite Parkway.

The NWS said as remnants of Florence tracked north it created near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area.

Here are the confirmed tornadoes in the order that they occurred:

Boydton, Mecklenberg County

EF-0, 80-85 mph

10:35 - 10:50 AM

Path Length/Max Width: 9 miles/100 yards (wind damage extended outwards to 300 yards)

"The tornado touched down near Skipwith Road and Moores Road around 1035 AM where numerous trees were downed. The storm then tracked northeast, while intermittently touching down causing widespread tree damage," according a NWS preliminary report. "The tornado made it's last touchdown near highway 47 about 6 miles east of Chase City where numerous trees were downed near the Salem Methodist Church."

Structural damage was reported to several houses, however that damage was due to downed trees.

Rockville, Hanover County

EF-1, 95-105 mph

1:33 - 1:38 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 1 mile/100yards

An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds speeds between winds of 85-95 mph was confirmed in the Rockville area of Hanover County, the NWS confirms. The path length of the twister was approximately 1 mile.

The tornado destroyed a barn.

There were no reported injuries.

Winterpock to Moseley, Chesterfield County

EF-1. 90-100 mph

2:46 - 3:08 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 9 miles/150 yards

An EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 90-100 mph, started in Winterpock and ended in the Moseley area.

“The tornado first crossed Beaver Bridge Road and then Beach Road. The bulk of the structure damage occurred in the Hampton Park Neighborhood. It then crossed Hull street and entered Moseley, before dissipating near the Fox Club Parkway,” according a NWS preliminary report.

There were no reported injuries.

City of Richmond to Tuckahoe, Henrico County

EF-1, 90-95 mph

3:32 - 3:42 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 3.8 miles/100 yards

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in the City of Richmond, ending in the Tuckahoe area of Henrico County with maximum winds speeds between 90-95 mph.

The tornado touched down in the Stony Point area of the City of Richmond just south of W Huguenot Rd. The tornado then tracked northward into Tuckahoe before lifting just south of Three Chopt Road.

The path length of the tornado was approximately 3.8 miles. Reported damage includes numerous trees uprooted, some on houses and several HVAC units torn off a church roof in the West End.

There were no reported injuries.

Winterpock to Bon Air, Chesterfield County (2 Tornadoes)

EF-2, 115-125 mph and brief EF-0

3:38 - 3:56 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 7.5 miles/350 yards

Also in Chesterfield County, an EF-2 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115-125 mph, struck Old Dominion Floor on Speeks Drive, causing the building to collapse, killing one man inside.

Officials with the NWS said the 350-yard wide tornado damaged several businesses in the Victorian Square Shopping Center before crossing Hull Street and hitting the Old Dominion Warehouse.

"Beginning in Winterpock, the tornado started as a weak EF-1 before moving into a residential area north of River Road. The tornado reached peak intensity (EF-2) when it crossed Hull Street Road. At this point, it took off the roof of Gabe's and damaged several other businesses. After crossing Hull Street Road, it destroyed the Old Dominion Warehouse, where one person was killed (and at least one was injured)," NWS officials said. "It remained an EF-2 until about Gregwood Drive completely destroying trees and damaging other structures. It then quickly weakened to an EF-0 as it reached Powhite Parkway, and continued as an EF-0 toward Route 60 in Bon Air. The storm then spawned a second, brief tornado touchdown (EF-0) just before reaching Chippenham Parkway."

Petersburg Road, Powhatan County

EF-0, 75-80 mph

3:55 - 3:58 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 200 yards/75 yards

In Powhatan County, an EF-0 with maximum winds speeds between 75-80 mph was confirmed near Petersburg Road, two miles south of Genito Road.

Video shows suspected twister in Powhatan Monday afternoon.

"Did you get it?"

"I"m a little more worried about it getting is!"

[📹:Melissa Gayle] pic.twitter.com/9dXGMWFgrp — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

Damage included uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs.

There were no reported injuries.

City of Richmond (New Kent Road)

EF-0, 75 mph

4:05 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 0.25 miles/75 yards

City of Richmond (Westwood Ave)

EF-0, 85 mph

4:14 - 4:16 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 1.3 miles/75 yards

"The tornado touched down on Westwood Ave, then onto Confederate Ave and Lamont Street where numerous trees and several power poles were snapped," according a NWS preliminary report.

City of Richmond (Powhite Parkway, Windsor Farms)

EF-0, 75 mph

4:23- 4:26 PM

Path Length/Max Width: 1.39 miles/75 yards

"The tornado touched down in the City of Richmond on the north side of the James River between Byrd Park and the Powhite Parkway," according a NWS preliminary report. " The tornado continued across the Powhite Parkway into the Windsor Farms section of the City of Richmond. The tornado mainly snapped and uprooted trees along its path."