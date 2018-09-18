Hampton Park neighbors reeling after storm rips through neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors in Hampton Park are reeling from a quick moving storm that tore a path right through their Chesterfield neighborhood.

The storm hit at the same time several children were supposed to be coming home from school. The possible tornado downed several trees, ripped siding and shingles off several people’s homes.

Ashley Stavac and her neighbor Connie Hill carefully embraced outside their home after realizing everyone was safe.

“I took off running and told my daughter to get in the bathroom," said Stavac. "All of a sudden. Everything in the back was laying flat. We heard a loud pop and it went black. We thought the patio umbrella had gone up against the house, but it was a large tree that had fall on my deck and house."

Janelle Howell says the storm did toss her patio umbrella right through an upstairs window, while she hid in an upstairs bathroom,

However, all Howell said she could think about was her son at Cosby Hill School.

She says she’s grateful Chesterfield County kept the students on lockdown at the schools.

“I’m so glad they waited it out. My son would have been driving home right when it happened,” Howell stated.

At schools across Chesterfield County and the Metro region, students remained on lockdown, some didn’t get home until 7 p.m.

Elementary school student Moriah Johnson says several students were reassured by teachers.

“Everyone was worried and scared and complaining because it had gotten really hot in the hallways,” she said.

But after surveying the aftermath of the storm, several parents say they are grateful the schools were cautious and their families remain safe.

“It was very quick. It was over in the matter of a minute,” said Stavac. “It was the most freighting thing”