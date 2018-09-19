2 additional tornadoes confirmed in Richmond, bringing total to 8 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two additional tornadoes in the City of Richmond on Monday, bringing the total to eight across the Commonwealth.

A total of seven tornadoes ripped through Central Virginia, including two in Chesterfield County, three in the City of Richmond (One in Richmond/Henrico County), and one in Hanover and Powhatan Counties.

The eighth was in the Boydton area of Mecklenberg County.

Wednesday, the NWS confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down the City of Richmond Monday afternoon. The EF-0 tornadoes hit New Kent Road and Westwood Ave. Reported damage includes snapped trees and power poles.

The NWS said as remnants of Florence tracked north it created near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area.

Here are the confirmed tornadoes in the order that they occurred:

Boydton, Mecklenberg County

EF-0, 80-85 mph

10:35 to 10:50 AM

“The tornado touched down near Skipwith Road and Moores Road around 1035 AM where numerous trees were downed. The storm then tracked northeast, while intermittently touching down causing widespread tree damage,” according a NWS preliminary report. “The tornado made it’s last touchdown near highway 47 about 6 miles east of Chase City where numerous trees were downed near the Salem Methodist Church.”

Structural damage was reported to several houses, however that damage was due to downed trees.

Rockville, Hanover County

EF-1, 95-105 mph

1:33 to 1:38 PM

An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds speeds between winds of 85-95 mph was confirmed in the Rockville area of Hanover County, the NWS confirms. The path length of the twister was approximately 1 mile.

The tornado destroyed a barn.

There were no reported injuries.

Winterpock to Moseley, Chesterfield County

EF-1. 90-100 mph

2:46 to 3:08 PM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 90-100 mph, started in Winterpock and ended in the Moseley area.

“The tornado first crossed Beaver Bridge Road and then Beach Road. The bulk of the structure damage occurred in the Hampton Park Neighborhood. It then crossed Hull street and entered Moseley, before dissipating near the Fox Club Parkway,” according a NWS preliminary report.

There were no reported injuries.

City of Richmond to Tuckahoe, Henrico County

EF-1, 90-95 mph

3:32 to 3:42 PM

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in the City of Richmond, ending in the Tuckahoe area of Henrico County with maximum winds speeds between 90-95 mph.

The tornado touched down in the Stony Point area of the City of Richmond just south of W Huguenot Rd. The tornado then tracked northward into Tuckahoe before lifting just south of Three Chopt Road.

The path length of the tornado was approximately 3.8 miles. Reported damage includes numerous trees uprooted, some on houses and several HVAC units torn off a church roof in the West End.

There were no reported injuries.

Winterpock to Bon Air, Chesterfield County

EF-2, 115-125 mph

3:38 to 3:56 PM

Also in Chesterfield County, an EF-2 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 115-125 mph, struck Old Dominion Floor on Speeks Drive, causing the building to collapse, killing one man inside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials with the NWS said the 350-yard wide tornado damaged several businesses in the Victorian Square Shopping Center before crossing Hull Street and hitting the Old Dominion Warehouse.

Petersburg Road, Powhatan County

EF-0, 75-80 mph

3:55 to 3:58 PM

In Powhatan County, an EF-0 with maximum winds speeds between 75-80 mph was confirmed near Petersburg Road, two miles south of Genito Road.

Video shows suspected twister in Powhatan Monday afternoon.

"Did you get it?"

"I"m a little more worried about it getting is!"

[📹:Melissa Gayle] pic.twitter.com/9dXGMWFgrp — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

Damage included uprooted trees and snapped tree limbs.

There were no reported injuries.

City of Richmond (New Kent Road)

EF-0, 75 mph

4:05 PM

City of Richmond (Westwood Ave)

EF-0, 85 mph

4:14 PM

"The tornado touched down on Westwood Ave, then onto Confederate Ave and Lamont Street where numerous trees and several power poles were snapped," according a NWS preliminary report.