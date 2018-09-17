Photos, videos show historic tornado outbreak across Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through Virginia Monday, numerous tornadoes formed in what meteorologists are calling a historic tornado outbreak.

Here's a look at some photos and videos of possible tornadoes as well as rotation and damage reports filed by our viewers.

CHESTERFIELD

This powerful video shot by John Guth shows a suspected tornado causing a path of destruction along Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive in Chesterfield County.

Video captures tornado tear apart Chesterfield buildings https://t.co/8Htcv88isp pic.twitter.com/VJtiTDyALB — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

HANOVER

Mitchell Bradley captured this video of a possible funnel cloud near Atlee High School in Hanover County.

Thank you! RT @BradleyESPN: Possible funnel cloud near Atlee HS. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ukMoc1s7RL — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

HENRICO

Logan Whitton shot this photo of a possible tornado while he was leaving Richmond International Airport Monday afternoon.

Michael Meredith said he spotted funnel clouds in Glen Allen. This post shows what

Alexandra Sosik snapped this photo of an ominous sight at Glen Allen High School.

Ronald Alexander Sanchez captured this photo along Brook and Parham roads.

RICHMOND

"Hey guys look at the view from downtown," Alexis Nicole wrote.

RT @alxnder_lolo: @CBS6 hey guys look at the view from downtown pic.twitter.com/YuMiZDGCtP — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2018

Julia Burton shared this photo of an uprooted tree on Fauquier Avenue on the city's Northside.

If you have a photo to add to our gallery, click the "submit your photo" button below. You can also upload videos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.