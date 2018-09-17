1 dead after tornado destroys Chesterfield building near Hull Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person has died after a likely tornado destroyed a building at Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

The Old Dominion Floor warehouse located, at 3350 Speeks Drive, was reduced to rubble.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore confirms one fatality during the building collaspe. All other employees of the building have been accounted for. One person was tranported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

Multiple witnesses told CBS 6 they saw a tornado on the ground.

Lt. Elmore says crews are also working an active natural gas leak behind Old Dominion flooring.

Multiple witnesses say they saw a tornado on the ground here on Speeks Dr. A businesses is torn in half, trees split in half, and a lot of stunned looking faces. @CBS6 #ChesterfieldCounty pic.twitter.com/Svw6r49vNe — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) September 17, 2018

Several vehicles were destroyed by debis.

A photo, tweeet by Lt. Elmore, shows significant damage to St. John Furniture store located at 10804 Hull Street Road, near Speeks Drive.

Hull street near Speeks Rd pic.twitter.com/REZorytMkB — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

