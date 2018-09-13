Former Richmonder may lose home after Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERN, N.C., -- A former Richmonder now living in Eastern North Carolina decided to stay and wait out Hurricane Florence as the storm hit the East Coast.

Austin Moore, who grew up in Chesterfield and graduated from VCU, has called New Bern, North Carolina home for the past year.

The historic town surrounded by the Neuse River was expected to receive record flooding and storm surge as Florence made landfall nearly 100 miles south near Wilmington on Friday.

Storm surge (the rise in water level) may exceed ten feet along parts of the coast, and waves over 25 feet are likely.

"I parked my car about a half mile over there and had to walk just to get to my house because the roads are all covered," Moore described.

Moore spoke to CBS 6 by Skype where water was already approaching his front door by 6 p.m. Thursday.

"I saw on the NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] website that we are supposed to get nine feet plus of rain at our house," he explained. "Everything I ever worked for is about to be molded up."

The maximum sustained winds in Hurricane Florence jumped slightly from 100 to 105 mph at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Moore, a program director and DJ at the local radio station Bob 93.3, was on air for hours warning listeners of the danger from Hurricane Florence.

"There were people calling in that they were staying and they were safe. But, I think most people got out. People who are staying here say they’ve been through every hurricane before," Moore stated.

Moore decided to stay with a friend about 45 minutes inland in Greenville at higher ground. Over the past week, he's moved expensive electronics and valuables to his attack, however sofas and his bed remains on the first floor.

He fears the extent of destruction he'll return to after the storm moves out.

"I hope everybody is okay. The things in the house can be replaced, but I've already accepted that it’s going to be gone," Moore said.