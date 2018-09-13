🌀Hurricane Florence landfall expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The maximum sustained winds in Hurricane Florence jumped slightly from 100 to 105 mph at 6 p.m. Thursday. The forward movement has slowed, which will prolong the effects as the hurricane makes landfall.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday morning near Wilmington, North Carolina. Storm surge (the rise in water level) may exceed ten feet along parts of the coast, and waves over 25 feet are likely.

Florence will move southwestward into South Carolina, then get pushed northwesterly into eastern Tennessee. After that point, the remnants will track northeasterly into West Virginia.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect into early Sunday. Water levels may exceed three feet above normal during high tide cycles.

Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday, especially across southern and southeastern Virginia. However, it will not be a continuous rain the entire time. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible in the metro and over 35 mph across southern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers will continue at times on Sunday, but will turn more focused on southwestern Virginia. The remnants of Florence will move up through eastern Tennessee into West Virginia, and our chances of rain will increase again Monday into early Tuesday, especially west of I-95. Final rainfall totals of 1-3" are expected in most areas with over 4" possible in some areas, including western Virginia.

Rain chances will diminish later Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

