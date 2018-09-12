VDOT encourages motorists to avoid travel as Hurricane Florence approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Despite a shift in the track of Hurricane Florence, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is encouraging Virginians to make preparations to avoid travel as the storm approaches.

“Remain vigilant as the storm approaches. Plan now to avoid travel once impacts begin,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “Heavy rains and high winds may cause hazardous travel conditions, especially with the ground already saturated in many areas.”

Hurricane Florence's greatest impact will still be along the coasts of both North and South Carolina late Thursday night through Saturday.

The track of storm drifted southward again overnight into Wednesday morning. Central Virginia could still be on the outer rain bands, and residents should still expect to see some rain. The chances for flooding in Central Virginia have decreased significantly.

With that said, mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents located in Zone A of Virginia, including portions of the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore.

“Once the storm begins, motorists should be alert to flooded roadways, downed trees and loss of power across the commonwealth. By staying off roads, VDOT teams, emergency service providers and utility crews will be able to reach those in need as soon as possible,” said a VDOT spokesperson.

